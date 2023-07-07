(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Michael Burham has escaped from the Warren County Jail. He was last seen July 6 at approximately 11:20 p.m. wearing orange and white overalls with crocks and a denim jacket. Burham is considered very dangerous.

Authorities are urging citizens to lock their doors, stay vigilant and call 911 if anything is out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.

Michael Burham is currently facing 26 charges, including eight felonies in Warren County, after allegedly raping and killing a woman in Jamestown, New York, setting a car on fire and kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint that lead authorities on a multi-state manhunt.

Burham was captured in South Carolina on May 24.

He was held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond, and his preliminary hearing was set for July 11 at the Warren County Courthouse.

