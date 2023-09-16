WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a man Friday night after being accused of leading police on an hours-long chase.

Around 9:52 p.m. members from Troop A attempted a traffic stop on a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado in the Klines Way area. According to state police, the suspect failed to stop and a chase was initiated.

State police said the suspect was driving recklessly on multiple roads in Hempfield Township and the City of Greensburg. During the chase, while speeding, the suspect attempted to merge onto US 30 westbound, however, he lost control of his truck and crashed into a dirt embankment, according to PSP.

After this, troopers attempted to block the on-ramp and asked the suspect to surrender. State police said he did not obey and attempted to open the doors of the truck, but they were locked.

At this point, the suspect was able to restart his truck and drive off again. State police said the man “narrowly missed” hitting the trooper who was near the driver’s side door. Because of this, the trooper discharged one round from his weapon, however, the suspect was not struck by the gunfire, according to the release.

The chase continued east on West Otterman Street, however, the suspect’s truck eventually stalled due to the damage from the previous crash at the intersection of West Otterman Street and North Hamilton Avenue.

The suspect left his vehicle and attempted to run on foot. Police said it took several hours but they eventually were able to catch the suspect, who was identified as Paul Raymond Good IV, 41, of Jeannette.

Troopers said they believed Good was under the influence of a controlled substance during the chase.

He was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude police and DUI. He’s also facing summary counts of driving with a suspended license and careless driving.

Good is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison awaiting arraignment.

Due to the officer having to fire their weapon and in accordance with PSP’s policy, the involved trooper(s) will be placed on administrative duties while the incident is under investigation.

State police also said no troopers were injured during the incident.