HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jerry Seinfeld will be performing two shows at the Hershey Theatre in July.

According to a release, Seinfeld is set to perform on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. He last took the stage at the Hershey Theatre for two sold-out shows on March 6, 2020.

Seinfeld’s latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.