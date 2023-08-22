HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — John Cena, a 16-time Champion in the WWE and star of Peacemaker and Vacation Friends, will be making his in-ring return in Hershey Pennsylvania Sept. 1.

One of the most polarizing wrestlers in WWE’s history, who a lot of fans just loved to hate, turned to the big screen of Hollywood after nearly 20 years with the sports entertainment company. With the occasional match as WrestleMania and Summerslam — WWE’s two biggest shows of the year — Cena is looking to use the SAG-AFTRA strikes as a reason to go back to the small screen and get in the squared circle again.

As promoted on Monday Night Raw, Cena is set to return on Friday night’s SmackDown coming live from the GIANT Center in Hershey (click here to find tickets). He’s also slated to travel to India with the company for the first time ever in September for “Superstar Spectacle.”

While more about his return, how long it will last, and any big matches are unknown, we do know that SmackDown will take place in Boston the following week, Sept. 7, and that’s in John Cena’s backyard as he’s from the area.

According to Ringside News, a higher-up in WWE confirmed that plans for Cena’s return started after the SAG-AFTRA strikes started and he contacted WWE officials.

On the flip side to this SAG-AFTRA coin, Ringside News also reported that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was advised not to return to the WWE during the strike, saying that being involved in an entertainment show through this might look bad for one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Cena’s last match in the WWE took place at WrestleMania 39 on April 1, where he lost to then United States Champion Austin Theory.