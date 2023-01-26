(WTAJ) — Fathers might need to hold onto their daughters when John Mayer comes to Pittsburgh in March on his new “Solo” acoustic tour.

Mayer announced the acoustic tour and he’ll venture across America, with a few dates in Canada, and he’ll be at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on March 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Feb.1. You can find more info by clicking here.

The tour will feature a full acoustic performance. Singer-songwriter Lizzy McApline will join Mayer in Pittsburgh.