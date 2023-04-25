WASHINGTON, DC (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), spoke on the lasting legacy of Chairman E.G. “Bud” Shuster on Tuesday, April 25.

Joyce held a moment of silence today on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the late Chairman after his passing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

“For six years, Chairman Shuster held the gavel on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he fought to build the roads, bridges, and waterways that Americans rely on each day,” Congressman Joyce said. “His drive and determination helped to bring our infrastructure into the 21st Century – paving the way for innovation, and new development in Pennsylvania, and across the United States.”

You can watch Joyce’s full remarks here. You can also watch the moment of silence here.