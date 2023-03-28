PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) announced that submissions are now open for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

This competition is open to all high school students in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District.

The Congressional Institute sponsors this visual art competition each spring to highlight the artistic ability of high school students across the country and one student’s artwork will be chosen from each congressional district to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

“The Congressional Art Competition is an excellent opportunity for Pennsylvania’s high school students to showcase their artwork and be recognized for their unique abilities,” Congressman Joyce said. “The artwork that is sent to the Capitol each year is a representation of the talent and ingenuity of Pennsylvanians and I’m proud to see it displayed in the halls of Congress.”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to recognize the talent and creativity of high school students across the country.

Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.

Previous winners from the 13th Congressional district include:

Reagan Bush of Blair County

Taylor Barron of Huntingdon County

Emily Dunn of Blair County

Gavin McAlister from Fulton County.

High School students that are interested, as well as administrators and teachers that would like to share information on the competition, can learn more about the competition and access rules and regulations here.