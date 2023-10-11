WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ)– Congressman John Joyce is voicing his support for Jim Jordan as the next Speaker of the House.

In an interview with WTAJ news, Joyce expressed his support for Jordan, saying he is the best option to move the party forward. Joyce also voted to stay behind until an individual would have enough support to be elected by the House as the next speaker.

“I voted for Jim Jordan to be that next Speaker of the House,” Joyce said. “Jim Jordan, who has visited Blair County, and who has many associations and a lot of respect from people from Blair, Huntingdon and Bedford counties.”

Joyce went on to call Jordan a common sense conservative who is the most realistic option to receive the 217 required votes. He says the climate in the house is very cooperative right now, and that most members are hoping to get back to work on the issues soon.