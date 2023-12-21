MCALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Twenty fire companies and approximately 100 volunteer firefighters responded to a multi-alarm apartment building fire at the square in McAlisterville on Wednesday night, according to the Fayette Fire Company.

According to the public information officer for Fayette Township Glenn Kerstetter, firefighters were dispatched around 5:17 p.m. for the apartment fire.

Kerstetter states that 16 people have been displaced (two of them children) and nine apartments were damaged.

“It’s just horrible that we have kids that don’t have a good Christmas or even the adults, they have to replace everything,” Kerstetter said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time according to Kerstatter, and the Red Cross was called.

Approximately 100 volunteer firefighters from the following counties were involved in assisting with the fire; Perry, Juniata, Mifflin, and Snyder.

The fire was under control around 9:19 p.m. and the origin is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.