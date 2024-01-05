BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mason Martin, the Karns City high school football player who collapsed on the field in 2023, had a good week, according to an update from his father.

In the latest update, Mason, who is currently at a rehab facility, has been able to do many things that, just last month, might have seemed impossible. His father said that Mason has been able to nod his head “yes” or “no,” and is eating ice cream and sherbert.

Most notably, Mason was put into a harness and on a treadmill where therapists moved his legs for him. His father said it was an emotional moment when one therapist, while moving Mason’s right leg, said “I feel like he’s doing it on his own.”

His father went on to say that they removed the treadmill and when a therapist moved Mason’s left leg, Mason slowly started to drag his right foot forward on his own.

While Mason couldn’t repeat this the next day, his father said he had been able to look into his son’s eyes and see him looking back. “This was a favorite day since his injury,” his father typed.

At the time of the update on Thursday, his father said they were awaiting Mason to be transferred from Mercy to Children’s Hospital to continue another chapter in his comeback.

Mason Martin was the quarterback for Karns City High School when he collapsed mid-game against Redbank Valley in September. His parents said he suffered a collapsed lung and a brain bleed. Tragically, Mason’s mother succumbed to cancer just a few short months later.