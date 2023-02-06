WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to think about putting the boots away and pulling out the sandals and sunscreen as Kennywood is already gearing up to open in April for the 2023 season.

Kennywood will open to the public on Saturday, April 22, and continue its 125th Celebration.

Idlewild and SoakZone will open a month later on May 20, while Sandcastle Waterpark will open May 27.

All three parks have an event lineup for the upcoming season, including new experiences and exclusive Passholder Perk Days.

Kennywood will takeoff with the all-new 125 th Celebration Weekends event, starting opening day, April 22. Daily summer operation begins Memorial Day weekend, along with the launch of Spinvasion , the first ride of its kind in the United States. Summertime will also feature the return of night rides with select 10 p.m. closes and an expanded Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival in June and July. Plus, all-new exclusive Passholder Perk Days each month all year long. Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights cap off the upcoming season.



For more information on the upcoming seasons and for tickets or season passes, please visit Kennywood.com, SandcastleWaterpark.com, and Idlewild.com.