ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kennywood will be celebrating our hometown heroes this September with free admission to the park.

Local heroes, including first responders, military, veterans, healthcare workers, and educators will receive free admission during Hero Days. Hero Days are set for Sept. 9, 10 and 16. They will also be offering discounted tickets for only $29.99 for up to four friends and family members of those hometown heroes.

You will need to show proof of valid identification at the gate. Alongside Kennywood, Idlewild will also be offering discounted and free tickets this September. Idlewood is honoring grandparents this upcoming Sunday, September 10, on the nationally recognized Grandparents Day.

Grandparents will receive free admission, plus discounted tickets for only $29.99 for up to four friends and family members at the gate. All Grandparents have to do is come to the park with their Grandchild on Sunday.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information, you can visit Kennywood’s website or Idlewild’s website.