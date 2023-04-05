WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kennywood amusement park announced its plans to launch its season-long celebration of 125 years by honoring first responders with free admission.

On opening weekend, April 22 and 23, police, fire, dispatch, corrections, EMTs, military personnel and healthcare workers will receive free admission for themselves and discounted admission for up to four friends and family members at the gate with proof of valid identification at Pittsburgh’s thrill and entertainment destination.

“There is no better way to begin this momentous season than by celebrating the brave individuals in our community and showing our appreciation for their hard work and sacrifices,” Kennywood said.

From April 22 through May 21, the park will host its all-new 125th Celebration Weekends. The special event will pay tribute to the eras of the park’s past with entertainment, nostalgic photo opportunities, historical displays, commemorative giveaways and specialty merchandise honoring the past 125 years.

The fun will continue with a non-stop lineup of thrills with the biggest birthday party all season long, Kennywood added. The park will debut the first ride of its kind in the U.S., Spinvasion (coming Memorial Day weekend), plus an expended Bites & Pints Food and Drink Festival.

For more information about the amusement park, visit kennywood.com.