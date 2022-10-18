ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Who let the dogs out? Well, this weekend Kennywood will be doing just that to bring Halloween festivities and mans best friend together for a fun-filled day.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The park is inviting guests to come prance their pooch through the midways and compete in their first-ever fall event for our four-legged friends, the Dogtober Fest Halloween Parade & Costume Contest.

Anyone interested in partaking in the event must register their dogs online AND bring a five pound bag of dog food.

The dog food will be donated to the Who Rescued Who Humane Society.

A limited number of spaces are available to participate, so guests must register online. Online registration is available now.

Each pet owner to bring a dog will receive one complimentary Phantom Fall Fest ticket to return on any operating day between October 22 and October 30.

Kennywood Park is located at 4800 Kennywood Blvd. in West Mifflin.