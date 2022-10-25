PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the availability of $1.2 million in grant funding to support Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs in Pennsylvania.

As part of the COVID-19 Nursing Workforce Initiative (NWI), which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, this grant program blends the registered apprenticeship and industry partnership models and is designed to develop healthcare registered apprenticeship opportunities in communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership is a unique approach to L&I’s evolving workforce development model,” Secretary Berrier said. “As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, this program will not only help address critical shortages in the nursing industry, but it will help create equitable access to opportunities that build meaningful careers and contribute to a strong economy, while eliminating barriers to quality, family-sustaining employment.”

In September 2021, Senator Maria Collett introduced the NWI initiative in support of and to retain nurses across the commonwealth as they navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of Collett’s efforts, the Wolf Administration dedicated ARPA funds to the NWI initiative, which allowed L&I’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) to administer funding to registered apprenticeship and industry partnerships within underserved communities across the commonwealth.

Distributed through L&I’s ATO, Nursing Pathway grant funding will award local workforce development boards up to $260,000 to collaborate with community partners, organizations, sponsors, and regional industry partnerships to successfully register, maintain and manage nursing apprenticeship programs, as well as recruit and retain qualified healthcare professionals.

Through these efforts, businesses can partner and form an industry partnership, defined as one, overarching apprenticeship program serving multiple employers. Specifically, this grant program will prepare individuals for a range of nursing positions, including—but not limited to – home health aides, certified nursing assistants, and licensed practical nurses.

Applications for the Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership grant program are due November 30, 2022, and are to be sent to the ATO grant resource account, atogrants@pa.gov. Grant funding will support registered apprenticeships beginning April 2023 through June 2026.