PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, announced that his legislation was signed into law, creating a level playing field for commercial vehicles powered by electric.

Without impacting road and bridge conditions, Act 145 of 2022 will increase the maximum allowable gross weight from 80,000 pounds to 82,000 pounds for electric-powered commercial vehicles to align with Federal law.

“There is a burgeoning market demand for alternative fuels to power the nation’s supply chain management,” Langerholc said. “The pervasive diesel shortage –stemming from President Biden’s failing energy policies – requires innovative solutions, and my newly enacted bill will create competitive advantages for the commercial trucking industry in this Commonwealth.”

In 2015, Congress passed the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act that authorized natural gas-powered commercial vehicles to operate at 82,000 pounds.

Following suit, the Pennsylvania General Assembly passed Act 31 of 2017, which Langerholc sponsored, to comply with the FAST Act provision. In 2019, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, adding electric-powered commercial vehicles to operate at 82,000 pounds under the same authorization, which marginally increases the weight allowance without additional permits.

Electric and natural gas commercial vehicles are subject to the Commonwealth’s long-standing Alternative Fuels Tax, which is equivalent to the gas tax and deposited into the Motor License Fund for road and bridge improvements.