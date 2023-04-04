INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest coal plant in Pennslyvania announced it will stop burning coal as it plans to be decommissioned this Summer.

The Homer City Generating Station plans to begin the shutdown process on July 1. The announcement is a shift from the plant’s original decision in April 2022 to continue its operations despite economic and staffing struggles.

Over the next 90 days the company will begin doing tiered layoffs.

The plant’s ownership group PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. (PJM) will determine whether any upgrades or changes will be needed to ensure the supply of electricity remains reliable to the area’s it serves.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The closing would be the latest among more than 60 facilities utilizing coal for power generation to close over the past two decades. The plant’s current ownership group took over at the Center Township facility in April 2017.