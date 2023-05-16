(WTAJ)– Officers from law enforcement agencies throughout Pennsylvania will be partaking in a torch run across part of the state that will then kick off the Special Olympics.

The “Be a Fan Torch Run” is a segmented non-competitive run that starts in Pittsburgh goes throughout Western and Central Pa. and ends on Penn State’s campus where this year’s Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s annual Summer Games (SOPA) are held.

The run spans 150 miles with 53 segments that range from 2.5 mile to 4 miles and kicks off Tuesday at 9 a.m. It will end when the Flame of Hope lights the cauldron during Summer Games Opening Ceremonies.

The run serves as a remembrance event of fallen law enforcement members in the state.

More than 2,000 athletes will be coming to State College this year to partake in SOPA. The three-day event in June will feature competitions in basketball, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, softball, swimming and tennis.