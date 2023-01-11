(KDKA) – Hundreds of law enforcement officers came out for the funeral service for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire on Wednesday (1/11/23) in New Kensington, PA.

The officers came from nationwide, some were even from Canada, to mourn McIntire, who shot and killed in the line of duty last week while chasing a suspect, according to KDKA.

The service at Mount St. Peter Church was followed by a burial where McIntire was laid to rest at Mount Airy Cemetery.

McIntire leaves behind a wife and four children.