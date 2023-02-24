(WHTM) — The clock is ticking, and survivors of childhood sexual abuse are watching closely, some of them in the office themselves. However, the House is not yet organized or officially in session.

Some lawmakers want to pass House Bill 14, a bill that would give past childhood sex abuse survivors the ability to sue their abusers, beyond the statute of limitations.

An error that was caused by the Department of State kept it off of a previous ballot, and now the Senate has bundled it with two other amendments. These amendments include things like voter ID.

The House Bill 14 is spearheaded by State Republican Representative Jim Greogory, who is a sex abuse survivor.

“I am here for victims, I am not here for anyone else today,” said Gregory.

Gregory testified with photographs and memories. Terrible memories.

“It happened between those two garages as I was pressed up against the wall on the right,” said Gregory. “In my case the abuse happened at ten and I first started talking about it under very difficult circumstances at the age of 48.”

Hi bill passed and should be law, but it was bungled and kept off of the ballot. The Senate bundled it with two other amendments and passed it.

“Please allow House Bill 14 to appear on the ballot by itself,” said Gregory.

Gregory doesn’t trust Senate Bill 1 and says survivors resent it, voicing the need for House Bill 14.

“No. No. It needs to be done this way so that the victims don’t feel like they’ve been punched in the gut again.”

“I resigned myself to the fact that it’s not going to be on the May ballot months ago. There’s only so many things I can control,” said Gregory.

The House is not organized or officially in session, leaving many people to believe there is little chance the amendment passes this week.

“I think it’s very unlikely unfortunately. We’re ready to work, we’d love to vote that issue and I wish we could be in session,” said House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler.

New speaker Mark Rozzi will embark on a listening session this week but doesn’t appear to be close to starting the legislative session. House Democrats support that but said “when our leaders sought to negotiate House rules and work in special session to help the survivors of child sex abuse, Republicans declined.”

Gregory stated, “This has been an emotionally exhausting experience for me the past several days.”

The House stalemate is unprecedented. What isn’t unprecedented is Republicans blaming Democrats and Democrats blaming Republicans for the stalemate.