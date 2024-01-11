LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lawrence County woman is charged with abuse that led to the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old daughter in 2023.

Aleisia Owens, 20, is charged with criminal homicide regarding the death of a 1-year-old in June 2023. Owens is also charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child along with other charges that led to her death.

Aleisia Owens – Photo: New Castle Police Department

The Office of Attorney General and the New Castle Police Department investigated the abuse and the death that eventually led to charges being brought against Owens.

Medical examiners determined the child died as a result of fatal levels of acetone being in her blood at the time of death. Investigators learned that in the months leading up to her death, the child ingested numerous “water beads”, along with button-shaped batteries and a metal screw.

Investigators discovered that before the child swallowed the items, Owens had been searching online about what could happen if an infant swallowed water beads, batteries and nail polish and if it was harmful or poisonous.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings. My office will never stop working to hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others, especially vulnerable children, at risk.”

On June 25, 2023, emergency responders were called to the home where Owens lived. Responders found the one-year-old unresponsive and transported her to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment. The child was later airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. She died on June 29.

An autopsy performed the next day showed her cause of death was acetone poisoning, which led to organ failure.

“The death of Iris Alfera has brought pain, sadness, and anger to our community. The New Castle City Police Department has worked tirelessly on this case with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to bring the person responsible to justice,” New Castle Police Department Chief Robert Salem said. “I am extremely proud of the officers, detectives, and agents who were involved in investigating this complex case and arresting the person who was responsible for the child’s death.”

According to the release, months before the child’s death, she was hospitalized for swallowing multiple harmful objects including about 20 water beads, batteries and a metal screw.