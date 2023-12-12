HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Scott Conklin and members of the House State Government Committee voted Tuesday to extend temporary regulations for civil service.

The voted out of the House State Government was 14-11.

Conklin’s legislation would extend the Office of Administration’s temporary regulations for civil service, with them expiring in six years.

“As the OA requires more time to make recommendations on amendments to Act 71 of 2018, which reformed civil service in Pennsylvania, this legislation would allow more time for the OA to make such recommendations by extending the current temporary regulations,” Conklin, said. “OA is currently in the process of making recommendations and without this legislation, the temporary regulations would expire before OA completes its recommendations.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

OA’s previous temporary regulations would expired in 2025.