HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several Pennsylvania House members have announced that they’ll be introducing legislation to upgrade jail security, bolster staffing and improve jail infrastructure.

The five-bill package will include the following legislations:

Provide funding to upgrade security and health infrastructure (including heating and air conditioning) of county jails

Bolster staff by allowing county jails to hire other county correction officers or state corrections officers to fill vacant shifts

Eliminate parole opportunities for inmates who escape county jails or have attempted escapes

Require the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to conduct a security audit of county jails that have experienced a jail escape

Create an alert system to be activated in the event of a prison escape

Five representatives will be introducing the bills that are part of this package. They are as follows, Rep. Craig Williams (R-Chester/Delaware), Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland), Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Forrest), Rep. John Lawrence (R-Chester) and Rep. Mike Stender (R-Northumberland/Montour). Each one of their legislations will work to target specific issues within Pennsylvania’s county jail system.

Discussing the need for wide-ranging and impactful action, Rep. Craig Williams (R-Chester/Delaware) said the state should marshal its resources to help counties secure county jail facilities and help fill staffing shortages.

A link to the co-sponsorship memos for this legislative package can be found here.