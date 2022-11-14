(WTAJ) – The hit singer Lizzo is coming to Pennsylvania for a stop on her 2023 tour and she’s bringing a special guest.

‘The Special 2our’ will be making a stop in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 13. Lizzo is performing at the PPG Paints Arena at 8 p.m.

The tour will feature Latto as a special guest and coming with her is some “Big Energy”.

‘Special’ is her fourth studio album and it was released on July 15. It was preceded by the lead single “About Damn Time” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and the top ten in 12 other countries.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. to the general public. For other dates of the tour or for more information you can click here.

Besides making national stops in cities like Pittsburgh, Omaha, Chicago and Cleveland she’ll also be heading over the pond.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Internationally she’ll be performing in Norway, Denmark, Italy, the UK, and much more!