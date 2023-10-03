WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after loaded guns were found in two students’ backpacks at Hempfield Area Senior High School Monday.

State police out of Greensburg along with Criminal Investigations Units responded around 11:40 a.m. Sept. 2 to the senior high school in Hempfield Township after two students were each found with handguns.

A .380 and a .22 firearm were each found, loaded, in the two students’ backpacks, troopers report.

The high school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement and K9 units assisted with a search of the campus.

State police reported that three 15-year-old male students were detained and are under investigation

Through interviews and gathering evidence, police said that one of the boys had both guns when getting on the school bus Monday morning and gave one to another student.

It was said that after arriving at the school, the student gave the second handgun to another student while in the bathroom. Both exchanges were seen by other students who then told school staff.

It’s important to note that Pennsylvania State Police said they have no information that indicates the students were planning or carrying out any type of attack against the school.

State Police said thanked the students who were diligent and went to staff after witnessing the gun exchanges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

WPXI out of Pittsburgh reports that Hempfield Area Senior High School will see an active police presence Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.