CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “It’s a lot bigger problem than people realize,” Mel Curtis, anti-hunger director at the YMCA of Centre County said. “It’s here, it’s everywhere.”

Last week, Curtis said the Y’s anti-hunger program delivered food to 160 families. In just one week, the number of families reaching out for assistance has increased by nearly 100, to 252 families.

The State College Food Bank is also seeing a jump in its numbers. Allayn Beck, executive director for the food bank, said at the start of the year, they were serving about 300 people a month. Now, she said they’re serving about 700 people a month.

“I’m not all surprised to hear that our partners in Centre County are experiencing an uptick in the number of people who need some help right now,” Amy Hill, director of community engagement and advocacy for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said. “It’s something that we are witnessing throughout our 27 county territory in Central Pennsylvania.”

The directors said inflation and changes to free school lunch programs could be contributing factors.

“I think Central Pennsylvania is probably a fair representation of what’s happening nationwide,” Hill said.

The food banks are facing hurdles of their own.

“It’s becoming a challenge to just even source the food we need, and the food we need is just becoming more and more expensive,” Beck said.

Though there are challenges, the directors said they see hope.

“You see it on a daily basis. It can be found in our volunteers that are still here and still coming and spreading awareness and helping us,” Beck said. “There’s also hope in the people we’re serving. They’re still positive and they’re still happy and so we should all be too.”

In addition to food banks, there are other resources available.

Recently, the Wolf Administration announced free school breakfast for all.

Additionally, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is expanding their eligibility for benefits. Hall said the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank can help you check your eligibility if you call or text ‘APPLY’ to 877-999-5964.