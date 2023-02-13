A whiskey set can make a unique and thoughtful gift for any connoisseur. They often include glassware and presentation cases and can be personalized.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is opening up another lottery for your chance to get your hands on limited rare whiskeys.

You’ll have to act fast as registration for the lottery is only open until 5 p.m. Friday, February 17. PA residents and licensees have the opportunity to opt into three lotteries, one featuring products from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2022 release and two other lotteries each featuring a single bourbon.

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2022 Release

In the Antique Collection lottery, we’re offering five separate drawings. Participants can enter one, several or all drawings. There’s a limit of one bottle per winner for purchase. A winner selected in one drawing will be removed from all subsequent drawings for this lottery.

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old · $109.99 each · 18 bottles · 14 for individual consumers, 4 for licensees

$109.99 each · 18 bottles · 14 for individual consumers, 4 for licensees Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old · $109.99 each · 21 bottles · 16 for individual consumers, 5 for licensees

$109.99 each · 21 bottles · 16 for individual consumers, 5 for licensees William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $109.99 each · 96 bottles · 72 for individual consumers, 24 for licensees

$109.99 each · 96 bottles · 72 for individual consumers, 24 for licensees George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $109.99 each · 147 bottles · 111 for individual consumers, 36 for licensees

$109.99 each · 147 bottles · 111 for individual consumers, 36 for licensees Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof · $109.99 each · 198 bottle · 149 for individual consumers, 49 for licensees

Bourbon Lotteries

You have the chance to enter one or both of the following lotteries. You’re eligible to win one bottle from each lottery.

Michter’s Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old · $1,149.99 each · 10 bottles · 8 for individual consumers, 2 for licensees

$1,149.99 each · 10 bottles · 8 for individual consumers, 2 for licensees Blanton Straight From The Barrel Bourbon · $149.99 each · 324 bottles · 243 for individual consumers, 81 for licensees

NEW FOR THESE LOTTERIES, according to the PLCB:

Once the Limited-Release Lottery registration period closes, you will NOT be able to update your payment information. If you’re selected as a winner and your payment is declined for any reason, you’ll forfeit your entry and the opportunity to purchase the bottle. You’re encouraged – before entering the lottery – to review your payment/billing information and delivery location for accuracy.

Only individuals with winning entries will be able to pick up lottery purchases in designated stores after presenting a valid photo ID; bottles will not be provided by stores to alternate pickup persons or anyone other than the lottery entrant.

Winners will be selected the week of February 20, and we’ll notify all winning and nonwinning entries in the following weeks.