PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s infamously high gas tax is about to drop for the first time in over five years.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue reports the motor fuel tax rates (gas tax) will drop on January 1, 2024, from $0.611 per gallon to $0.576 per gallon for motor gasoline. This will be the first drop in the tax since 2018 when the tax went from $0.582 per gallon to $0.576 per gallon.

Diesel fuel will also drop from $0.785 per gallon to $0.741 per gallon while aviation and jet fuel will stay the same — $0.060 and $0.020 per gallon respectively.

Pennsylvania ranks number three in the country for the highest gas tax. According to TaxFoundation.org, come January 1, unless other states change their tax, the Commonwealth will remain number three.

The gas tax price went up in 2023 thanks to a decade-old law signed by then-Gov. Tom Corbett. A provision in that law triggered the increase because the wholesale price of gas surpassed $2.99 per gallon.

In early 2023, after the gas tax rise, numerous Pennsylvania politicians looked for ways to combat the increase and lower the tax and began voting on and passing several bills.