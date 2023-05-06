HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and his wife, Blayre Homes Davis, are expecting their first child this fall.

In a tweet posted Saturday morning, the Lieutenant Governor and Second Lady announced their family would grow, as they welcome a baby girl in September.

Below is the full statement:

“We’re thrilled to announce that our family is growing! We are so excited to welcome our baby girl to our family this September.” Second Lady Blayre Homes Davis and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis

After being elected last November, Austin became the first African-American Lieutenant Governor in Pennsylvania history. He is also currently the youngest Lieutenant Governor in the country.

Governor Josh Shapiro took to Twitter shortly after to congratulate the couple.

“Lori and I cannot wait to welcome the newest member of the Shapiro-Davis Administration. Congratulations, Blayre and Austin. We couldn’t be more thrilled for you both to become parents.”