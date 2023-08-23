PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis welcomed veterans from across the country to Pittsburgh today during the joint opening ceremony of the AMVETS (American Veterans) 78th national convention.

Pennsylvania is home to more than 700,000 veterans – the fourth-largest state population of veterans in the nation. The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to being there for our veterans, serving them with the same dedication and determination that they have served our country.

The administration recently unveiled a new website, Welcome Home PA, to help Pennsylvania service members who are separating or retiring from active duty.

Caption: Lt. Gov. Austin Davis welcomed attendees at the AMVETS (American Veterans) 78th annual convention in Pittsburgh. Pictured here is Lt. Governor Austin Davis delivering remarks during the event. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. August 23, 2023.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis welcomed attendees at the AMVETS (American Veterans) 78th annual convention in Pittsburgh. Pictured here is Lt. Governor Austin Davis greeting attendees. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. August 23, 2023.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis welcomed attendees at the AMVETS (American Veterans) 78th annual convention in Pittsburgh. Pictured here is a moment from the event. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. August 23, 2023.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis welcomed attendees at the AMVETS (American Veterans) 78th annual convention in Pittsburgh. Pictured here is Lt. Governor Austin Davis with United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. August 23, 2023.

The convention takes place from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Saturday, Aug. 26. You can find a full agenda for the convention here.