PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis welcomed veterans from across the country to Pittsburgh today during the joint opening ceremony of the AMVETS (American Veterans) 78th national convention.
Pennsylvania is home to more than 700,000 veterans – the fourth-largest state population of veterans in the nation. The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to being there for our veterans, serving them with the same dedication and determination that they have served our country.
The administration recently unveiled a new website, Welcome Home PA, to help Pennsylvania service members who are separating or retiring from active duty.
The convention takes place from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Saturday, Aug. 26. You can find a full agenda for the convention here.