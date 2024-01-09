PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania Inc. (LHR) announced that funding is now available for several Pennsylvania counties through their 2024 Mini-Grant Program.

The project must be located within the boundaries of the Lumber Heritage Region. This includes the counties of Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Forest, Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clarion, Jefferson, Clearfield, Lycoming, Centre, Indiana, and Cambria.

The type of grants considered will be projects that implement recommendations of the LHR Management Action Plan and strategic priorities as outlined below. Highest priority will be given to projects focusing on the use of technology in promoting the heritage of the area.

LHR funding can go towards the following projects:

Educational pieces that promote the forest products industry and the heritage of the region.

Media pieces that highlight the history, heritage, diversity, and/or recreational opportunities in the region.

Packaged itineraries and products associated with those itineraries.

Elements from existing plans including but not limited to trails, watershed, greenway, or heritage community

plans.

Projects highlighting the LHR Diversity Study and other diversity related projects.

Interpretive Panels highlighting History and Heritage, Forest Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion, Forest

Products Industry Jobs.

Projects increasing access to recreational areas or amenities.

Details and application packets are available on the LHR Website or by calling the LHR at

814-761-4207. Applications must be received by February 8 at 4 p.m.

LHR in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), has funding of $25,000 available to support projects with a usual maximum award of $5,000 per application. This is a 50/50 matching grant which requires applicant to have funding for 50% of the total grant reward. For example, if you ask for $5,000 you must match at a minimum $,5000 in cash and non-cash resources.

This grant may not be used as a match for other DCNR-funded projects. Projects must be completed, and funds must be expended by February 28, 2025.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Eligible applicants for the program would include non-profit 501(c)3 organizations, Municipalities, Conservation Districts, Educational Institutions, Housing and Development Authorities.