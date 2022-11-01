PENNSYLVANIA – Ballot stuffing at a mail-in drop-off location… it would be a scandal if it were true. Yet almost everyone agrees it’s not true.

However, there is less agreement among Democrats and Republicans over how to stop these conspiracy theories and increase voter trust.

Folks in Centre County have been dropping off their ballots. Nothing wrong with that, but there is an issue. A total of 18 ballots were dropped off at three locations, but it was back before the drop-off period officially began.

“So there were a few folks who we’re saying were a bit too eager to get their vote in and secure, mail in or absentee ballot to our drop boxes,” Michael Pipe, Centre County Elections board chair said.

“Since 2020, Centre County has utilized drop boxes to expand the opportunities to people in Centre County to vote,” Pipe added.

Who would be against that? Republican State Rep and Chair of the House Government Affairs Committee Seth Grove, that’s who.

“This is exactly what you get from unmonitored drop boxes – or drop boxes, period,” Grove said.

What you get Grove says are conspiracy theories like these on right-wing websites, but Grove blames the left for advocating widespread always available drop boxes. In actuality, drop box availability varies widely across the Commonwealth.

Delaware County, one of the Commonwealths smallest counties has two dozen locations for its half-million people. Allegheny’s million-plus people have just one location. While Centre County’s 150,000 people have eight, including the one where voters deposited four of the 18 total ballots that were too early.

Grove knows it was a mistake, but says the solution is to rein in the drop boxes.

“It’s an easy way to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. and that’s all we’ve been asking for two years with the wolf administration. Had he come to the table, maybe some of the stuff gets fixed and we don’t have that incident because people don’t trust, right?” Grove said.

“While pushing legislation that would only disenfranchise voters, Rep. Grove continues to amplify misinformation by falsely linking safe, secure drop boxes with this legislation. He is only further causing confusion, not stopping it,” Elizabeth Rementer, a spokesperson for Governor Wolf said.

The representative is talking about bills that would not only restrict drop boxes, but also require folks to show photo ID when they vote. Republicans want all of those changes.

Democrats favor making changes almost everyone agrees on, like letting counties start opening mail-in ballot envelopes earlier.