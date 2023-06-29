FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo the sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, post office worker who lost his job for observing the Sunday Sabbath won his case in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

According to a release, the Supreme Court of the United States unanimously sided with Gerald Groff, a former United States Postal Service (USPS) mailman, strengthening legal protections for employees seeking religious accommodations, such as schedule changes to observe holy days.

“I am grateful to have had my case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court and that they have decided to uphold religious liberty. I hope this decision allows others to be able to maintain their convictions without living in fear of losing their jobs because of what they believe,” Groff said.

When Groff was first hired in 2012, Sunday delivery was not required. Several years later, USPS began delivering packages on Sundays with a contract with Amazon, and at first, the post office worked with Groff to accommodate his religious views.

Then, Groff received “progressive discipline” for failing to work on Sundays, according to a court document, and he eventually resigned from USPS.

On February 14, Groff filed a Motion for Summary Judgement before a federal district judge against USPS.

The release states the Supreme Court held that federal law requires workplaces to accommodate their religious employees unless doing so would cause significant difficulty or expense on the business. Previously, employers could avoid granting religious accommodations to employees of faith simply by pointing to trifling, minimal, or “de minimis” effects.

In the Court’s ruling, they state that “An employer violates Title VII (of the Civil Rights Act) if it fails ‘to reasonably accommodate’ an employee’s religious observance or practice, unless the employer demonstrates that accommodation would result in ‘undue hardship on the conduct of the employer’s business.'” The Court concluded that Groff’s accommodation at USPS would impose undue hardship.

This decision means that more employers will be legally required to respect their religious employees by granting them accommodations.

Employees of faith often seek religious accommodations to honor their holy days, to take prayer breaks during the day, to dress according to their religious beliefs, or to otherwise not be forced to violate their religious beliefs on the job.

“We are thrilled the Court today recognized that an America that values religious pluralism should respect the religious liberty rights of every employee,” said Aaron Streett, partner at Baker Botts LLP who argued Groff’s case. “Our nation has a long history of protecting its employees from being treated differently at work just because of their faith. This decision is consistent with that history and is a tremendous win for all people of faith.”

The Court remanded Groff’s case to the appellate court for reconsideration in light of the new legal standard.