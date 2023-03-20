PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Make-A-Wish will be hosting virtual information sessions in the hopes of attracting more volunteers across Pennsylvania.

The non-profit will be holding the sessions on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and on Wednesday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by filling out a volunteer inquiry form on the Make-A-Wish website.

After forms are submitted, a local Make-A-Wish office will reach out with next steps on how to attend the sessions.

Anyone wanting to become a volunteer must be at least 21 years of age or older, must pass a criminal background check and attend a training session.

Make-A-Wish helps children with critical illnesses fulfill their wishes. More information about Make-A-Wish can be found at wish.org/greaterpawv.