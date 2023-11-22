PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another dog was left abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport a week before Thanksgiving.

Allegheny County Police at the airport said they were alerted that a dog was tied to a pole and appeared to be abandoned in the short-term parking garage.

They responded to find the dog, which they learned was named Mikey, tied to a pole in such a way they couldn’t get him untied.

Police said that it was discovered that 68-year-old David Mittelberger Sr. of Windsor Heights, West Virginia, was inside the airport, as seen in security footage, before allegedly going to the short-term parking garage and tying the dog up.

Mittelberger was believed to be traveling to California, but police were unable to make contact with him, they continued.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office gave the green light to charge Mittelberger with abandonment of animals, neglect of animals and cruelty to animals — all summary offenses that will be sent via citation, police said.

As for Mikey, he was given to Animal Friends and is being taken care of. Mikey ultimately needs significant dental care due to an infection in his mouth. A court order allowing Mikey to receive the proper care is in the works, according to Allegheny County Police on Facebook.

Police also stated that Mikey is not currently up for adoption.

In August, Allison Gaiser, of Pennsylvania, allegedly left her dog at Pittsburgh International after airport employees told her the dog had to be in a crate in order to be on the flight.