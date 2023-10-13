ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Georgia man was arrested in Pennsylvania, accused of over 100 thefts at various Home Depot stores across the country.

Antonio Bryant, 38, of Winder, Georgia, was taken into custody after Ohio Township Police spotted his vehicle and set up surveillance.

Police said they were recently made aware of Bryant, before his identity was known, as a suspect in an organized retail theft ring at Home Depots across the country, including Texas, Kansas, and Ohio. It’s said that more than 100 thefts and tens of thousands of dollars in losses are connected to him.

Bryant was taken into custody while committing his latest theft in a Pennsylvania Home Depot, police report.

Bryant was placed in Allegheny County Prison and may face numerous charges in other states.