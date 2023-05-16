Police officer making an arrest, escorting a young man in handcuffs toward the back seat of his police car, at night.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Texas man allegedly drove from Memphis to Pittsburgh to talk to a woman who told police he had been stalking her online since 2020.

Court documents show that 32-year-old Alvin Chummar, of McKinney, Texas was charged with stalking, false imprisonment, and harassment Monday after showing up at a Planet Fitness in Pittsburgh (Shaler Township) after being blocked by a woman on various social media sites.

According to police, they were called to Planet Fitness by a woman that was blocked from leaving the parking lot after her workout by Chummar and his truck, saying he tried to open her car door to “talk to her.”

After arriving at the scene, police were able to detain Chummar and speak with the woman. She claimed he had been stalking her on social media such as Instagram and Twitch since 2020 and every time she blocked him, he would create a new account. According to her account to police, Chummar would send nudes to her friends and family claiming they were her.

While interviewing Chummar, police said he claimed he was concerned that the woman was a victim in a sex trafficking ring and he drove nearly 800 miles from Memphis to try and talk to her.

It’s important to note that while he claimed to police he drove up from Memphis, Tennesee, his address, as well as his truck registration, are reportedly from Texas, court documents state.

When asked how he found the woman, he told police he knew from her social media that she worked out at Planet Fitness daily and he was able to recognize her car when he got there.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Chummar was charged and placed in Allegheny County Prison in Pittsburgh with bail set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the man on May 25.