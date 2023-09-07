PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was arrested in Pennsylvania and he had enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Pittsburgh, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda, 27 (Office of the Attorney General)

Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda, 27, of New York, was arrested in Pittsburgh while traveling from New York. He was said to have nine kilograms (almost 20 pounds) of fentanyl, which equates to about 450,000 doses — enough to wipe out Pittsburgh, whose population is roughly 304,000.

There would be enough leftover fentanyl to also kill everyone in full counties such as Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, or even everyone in Pike County (Northeast PA) twice.

Cepeda was allegedly seen by agents when he arrived in Pittsburgh with a backpack and suitcase Thursday. Police said he went out of his way to avoid interaction with them and K-9 Arko. When approached, Cepeda allowed police to search his backpack and a kilo of fentanyl was found. He was then taken into custody and a search of his suitcase revealed the rest of the drugs, according to the release from AG Henry.

Cepeda was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and related offenses.

“Thanks to strong collaboration between law enforcement agencies, an alarming amount of potentially deadly fentanyl was taken off of Pennsylvania streets,” said Attorney General Henry.

Henry said that agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation worked closely with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Team (DANET), Port Authority Police, Monroeville Police, and West Mifflin Police.

“This is the third major drug arrest in the past several months in downtown Pittsburgh. The task force members have also been involved in seven other meaningful drug interventions in the area. The drugs like these, being taken off the streets in Pittsburgh, are responsible for two deaths a day in Allegheny County,” Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala, Jr. said.

The case will be prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. All charges are accusations. The defendant is innocent unless and until proven guilty.