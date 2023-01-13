GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A nice morning jog turned into a nightmare for a young woman in Westmoreland County after a man allegedly tried to kidnap and murder her.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Frank Springer, of Bolivar, is being charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated

assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and

criminal coercion.

A young woman was out jogging the morning of January 8, through Ligonier Borough when Springer passed her on Route 381, according to her account to detectives. She said she saw him turn around and stop his car, a 1995 Buick Le Sabre, then got out and walked towards her with a revolver in his hand.

The woman alleged that Springer tried to coerce her to go to him by firing a shot near her. Police noted that Springer threw the woman’s phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car.

According to the report, the woman was able to fight back and push the gun away as Springer fired several rounds.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Luckily, someone passing by stopped and intervened and Springer took off, the report reads.

With the help of witnesses and video surveillance, investigators were able to positively identify Springer’s car as being involved in the incident.

Springer was taken into custody on Friday, January 13. He was arraigned and placed in Westmoreland County Prison with bail being denied, citing a danger to the community.

There was no information available about any injuries the young woman may have sustained.