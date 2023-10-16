(WTAJ) — A man accused of multi-state human trafficking will be extradited to Pennsylvania after his arrest in Ohio to face charges, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced.

Donte Cole, 38 (Office of the Attorney General)

Donte Cole, 38, will be brought to Pennsylvania after his arrest in Ohio to face numerous felony charges including human trafficking, corrupt organizations and dealing in proceeds from illegal activity.

Cole is accused of trafficking at least three women — one who was allegedly only 12 years old — and placing them in hotel rooms where they performed sex acts for money. The women said they were afraid to leave, fearful that Cole would hurt them, Henry said.

“The defendant, like most traffickers, was methodical and calculated in how he chose his victims. These victims were vulnerable and, once under the defendant’s control, felt they had no means of escape,” Attorney General Henry said.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) became aware of the alleged multi-state trafficking during a drug investigation at a hotel in Monroeville.

Through the investigation, agents learned that Cole allegedly posted advertisements online, using photos of the women.

The OAG was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Northeast Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Monroeville Police Department.