WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is locked up on after police said he threatened to blow up a hospital in Westmoreland County.

Mugshot of 37-year-old Paul White Jr., via Westmoreland County Prison

According to court documents, 37-year-old Paul White Jr., of Greensburg, “disrupted normal operation” of the Latrobe Area Hospital after he made threats when he was in the Emergency Room on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Hospital staff called Latrobe City police and said that while White was in the ER, he was being disruptive and staff overheard him say “I blow up cars for the Pagans,” police wrote in a complaint. White also allegedly threatened the staff the day before.

An employee who was with White while he was in the ER, heard him say “I have enough military background to take care of this place.” Police wrote that White made the threat with “the intent of using explosives against the hospital.”

Because of the threatening statements made by White, security had to restrict access to the hospital and had guards set up screening for weapons, police wrote.

White faces a felony charge of terroristic threats that cause evacuation of a building. White is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Prison with his bail denied.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing for White is scheduled for Dec. 26.