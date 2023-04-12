HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An international hospitality company will be clear with prices after they failed to comply with a settlement that was to eliminate “hidden fees,” the Pennsylvania’s Attorney General announced.

Marriott International, Inc. will have all fees listed out for the consumer while they are in the process of booking, according to a news release. This includes fees such as resort fees or amenities fees.

“What we asked of Marriott, and what the settlement demands, is simple: be upfront with consumers and do not hide fees for hotel stays,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. “I am thankful that Marriott has agreed to comply with the terms of the settlement agreement without the need for litigation.”

Mariott will also have to pay a fine of $225,000 for failing to come into compliance with a prior settlement in 2021. They have by May 15 to comply.

When consumers would pay for a hotel room, they had no idea of any other fees like resort fees, destination fees, facility and amenities fees, and other similar fees, until they checked or were in the final steps of booking, according to the release. This is called “drip pricing.”

Mariott had a deadline to meet that settlement by February and was even given multiple extensions but never did.

A request for comment was left for Mariott by WTAJ, but we have yet to hear back as of this writing.