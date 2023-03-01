HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee has voted to subpoena Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw about the company’s response to the Feb. 3 train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio.

The vote to subpoena Shaw passed the committee with a 9-1 vote.

The committee is now set to be the first legislative body in the United States to subpoena the CEO in the aftermath of the derailment.

State Senator and committee chair Doug Mastriano and the committee held a hearing in Monaca, Beaver County, on Thursday, Feb. 23, to hear from local residents affected by the train derailment.