McKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 86 year old man from Kane.

Missing person: William Drake, 86, of Kane. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police.

William Drake was last seen in the area of the first block of Grandview Road, in Kane, in Wetmore Township on Nov. 14 at approximately 1 p.m.

He is described as being 5’11”, 160lbs with gray hair and green eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing but he is known to be driving a gray Ford F-150 truck with Pennsylvania registration RC-1424.

It is also believed he has a black and white English Setter dog with him.

Police say Drake may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused and are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PA State Police Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.