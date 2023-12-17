HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rapper Meek Mill got emotional standing alongside of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Friday as new legislation reforming probation was signed into law.

Mill, a Philadelphia native, had served time following his 2008 conviction for drug and weapons charges. Over the following 10 years, he was incarcerated on numerous occasions, each time for probation violations. Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pardoned Mill back in January 2023.

Mill took to social media Friday following the signing to express just how much it meant to him, writing:

I don’t know how I cried on the news I ain’t even cry in my cell! I needed that! Meek Mill via X

Gov. Shapiro replied to the rapper, in an exchange that highlighted the impact this new legislation would have, saying:

Be proud of this moment, Meek. Your experience is bringing hope to millions of Pennsylvanians and people across our country who deserve a second chance. Governor Josh Shapiro via X

Comprehensive Probation Reform, formerly known as Senate Bill 838, is bipartisan legislation that is aimed at ensuring probation will serve as a tool to help Pennsylvanians re-enter their communities by limiting the length of probation.

Under the new law, people will not be sent back to jail for minor violations such as showing up late to an appointment, returning home after curfew or visiting family out of state without permission.

The law also instructs judges to have a “presumption against confinement” for minor technical violations, preventing revocation of probation to result in total confinement unless someone is convicted of another crime, fails to complete mandated treatment or poses a threat to public safety. The bill sets strict guidelines as to the length of total confinement the court can impose in the event it is warranted.

The new legislation also prevents the court from extending the period of probation due to nonpayment of costs and fines if the person on probation is unable to pay and expands the time in which those on probation must notify the court to a change of address or employment from 72 hours to 15 days.

“I can’t explain how much this bill means to me,” Mill, who is Co-Chair of REFORM Alliance, said. “My experience on probation reflected millions of other stories that go unheard. So when the world saw my case and the absurdity of sending people to prison for non-criminal technical violations, it sparked a movement. It’s an honor and a blessing to see this change come to my home state. I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers and advocates for their hard work over many years to get this done. Thank you, truly.”

“We’re showing that we believe in second chances here in Pennsylvania – and when someone gets a second chance, that should be a real opportunity to start over and succeed,” Gov. Shapiro said. “We’re taking commonsense steps to remove unnecessary barriers for Pennsylvanians who want to rebuild their lives and meaningfully contribute to our communities. Because of this bill, more people will get to spend the holidays with their families, more parents will get that job they wanted, and more people will get back on their feet. They’ve served their time, they’ve paid their debt to society – we should do everything we can to help them succeed and thrive.”

Gov. Shapiro was also joined by Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Michael Rubin, Speaker Joanna McClinton, Senator Lisa Baker, House Appropriations Chairman Jordan Harris, members of the General Assembly and criminal justice reform advocates.