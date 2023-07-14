EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a Pennsylvania man fell victim to a Mega Millions jackpot scam losing over $100,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers received a report of theft where an 80-year-old man from Benton, Columbia County was scammed out of $110,000.

Police say they learned the victim was contacted around April 2022 and told he won the Mega Millions jackpot winning $11,000,000 cash, a new Ford pickup truck, and $5,000 per week for life.

The victim sent payments to the scammer from April 2022 through July 2023 after being told to send money in various forms in order to claim his winnings, PSP stated.

Troopers received receipts from the victim showing he sent the scammer $80,000 a few times through FedEx, USPS, Western Union, and MoneyGram transfers. As well as seeing Visa, American Express, MoneyPack, and GDM gift cards.

State police remind residents that gift cards and wire transfers to people they have never met are not valid forms of payment.

They also note if you haven’t played the lottery, you cannot win the lottery.