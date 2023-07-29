MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mega Millions jackpot has become the fourth largest in history after Friday’s drawing, but two people in Pennsylvania hit big.

A $5,000,000 and $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in the Commonwealth and matched all five of the winning numbers, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning numbers for the Friday, July 28, 2023 drawing were 05, 10, 28, 52, 63 with the Mega ball being 18 and the Megaplier being 05.

The $5 million winner matched all of the numbers except the Mega Ball and also had the Megaplier, which was times five. The $1 million winner also matched all the numbers except the Mega Ball but did not have the Megaplier.

Six other Pennsylvania players matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball, each receiving $10,000.

The last Mega Millions jackpot that was hit was April 18, according to the Mega Millions website. That’s 29 straight drawings without the jackpot being won.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $527.9 million. This makes it the fourth-largest grand prize in Mega Millions history and is tied with the jackpot that was hit in January 2021.

This summer has been filled with high lottery jackpots. On Jul 19, the $1 billion Powerball jackpot was hit in California.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1.