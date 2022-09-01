CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Megabus recently announced a partnership with Fullington that will add 22 new destinations from Pittsburgh, Central Pennsylvania, and Southern New York.

Going into effect Thursday, September 1, guests can purchase Fullington tickets at megabus.com. The goal of the partnership is to have affordable, reliable, and convenient services.

“A lot of our schedules are a round trip to certain locations and destinations, so if you have that appointment that you need to go to in Pittsburgh or somewhere else it’s affordable you can get on the bus at the times we have and then come back you know wherever you originated from as well. So affordably is extremely important to us as well,” President and CEO of Fullington Jonathan Berzas said.

Part of the 22 new destinations includes an expansion of routes into Harrisburg and State College. This also allows Megabus to reach small towns such as Punxsutawney.

“So the new stops are for Megabus customers basically, so Megabus typically runs on the freeways from point a to point b and not going into smaller towns like we do. And so this is an offering to some of the Megabus.com customers as well,” Berzas said.

Berzas expressed how great it was working with Megabus and how the two will continue to work together in the future.

“So again it was great to work with them on this collaboration. There might be other opportunities in the future that we don’t know of yet. But we appreciate their partnership and look forward to working with them going forward,” Berzas said.

Fullington was founded in 1908 and this year marks 140 years of service. Fullington’s scope has steadily grown to encompass the entire eastern seaboard of the United States.

The company was solely family-owned from 1908-2009 when it partnered with RATP Dev, from France. In December 2017, Michael Fullington the fourth generation purchased 100% stock back from the RATP Dev.