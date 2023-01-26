(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries has made its decision for its Pennsylvania One Book program.

“Mel Fell” by Corey R. Tabor has been named as the 2023 PA One Book Early Literacy selection. In its 18th year, the One Book program promotes the value and benefits of reading early.

PA One Book is a statewide initiative that encourages family engagement through books and offers activities designed to build key language, literacy and social skills.

“Developing early literacy skills sets the foundation for life-long learning,” said Susan Banks, Deputy Secretary, Commissioner of Libraries and State Librarian. “Last year, our investment in PA One Book’s early learning initiative reached more than 8,000 children throughout the commonwealth through collaborative partnerships among libraries, early learning programs and community organizations.”

Each year, a different children’s picture book is chosen by the committee to be highlighted. This year’s title, “Mel Fell,” is a triumphant tale of a young bird learning to fly, emphasizing the importance of self-confidence and encouraging children to feel brave.

Public libraries and certified early childhood education programs across Pennsylvania will be provided with a copy of the book in early 2023.