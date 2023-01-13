HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that they have indicted two men by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike commission.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that in 2018, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrando of Halmaron New Jersey, 37-year-old Sergio Jara of Allentown, as well as others began to buy thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

They proceeded to register the transponders using false personal information and false credit card information. They then sold the transponders to truckers in the New Jersey area who traveled on the turnpike hauling materials.

Because of this, the indictment alleges that Zambrano, Jara, and others avoided paying approximately $1 million in tolls.

This indictment was unsealed following the initial appearances by Zambrano and Jara. They are both currently scheduled for trial on March 4, before US District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a

term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.